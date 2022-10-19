Great British Bake Off contestant shocks viewers with controversial show first The bakers celebrated Halloween Week on Tuesday

Great British Bake Off viewers were left shocked when they tuned into Tuesday night's episode to see fan favourite baker Janusz using crickets as an ingredient for his showstopper in Halloween Week.

In the latest episode, the contestants celebrated the spooky season by making s'mores, creating their own take on the apple cake for the signature challenge and baking a Halloween-themed hanging lantern filled with sweet treats for the showstopper.

After Janusz revealed that he would be including crickets in his popcorn-shaped showstopper, viewers could help but express their surprise.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "He's put crickets in his bake.. OKAY #GBBO," while another added: "I still can't get over crickets in a cake … they're really gonna eat it."

A third commented: "So Janusz is using crickets in his bake… he does realise this is #GBBO and not #ImACeleb doesn't he?" while another agreed, tweeting: "I love Janusz but the crickets might be pushing it."

After showing the judges his epic bake, Prue Leith told the contestant that his showstopper could do with a few more crickets. Fans were stunned by the unexpected comment, with one person tweeting: "The sheer fact that Prue Leith just said on national TV that crickets taste nice."

Janusz used crickets in his bake this week

A second viewer wrote: "Has 'You need more crickets' ever been said on a cookery show before?" while another added: "'Needs more crickets' is not something I expected to hear from the judges."

While most fans revelled in the festive-themed week, others questioned why the show chose to celebrate Halloween this week rather than closer to the 31st of October.

It was Halloween Week in the tent on Tuesday

One person wrote: "Halloween Week!?! - anyone else suspect that @Channel4 started broadcasting this series a week earlier than planned?" while another added: "Why was it Halloween week today? Surely next week, or even the one after (seeing as it would be broadcast the day after Halloween) would have made more sense?!"

A third posed the question: "But if Bakeoff’s Halloween week then what is next week…which is actually closer to Halloween."

