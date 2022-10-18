Where is the Bake Off filmed – and can I visit? Good news, Bake Off fans…

Picture the Great British Bake Off, and most likely you'll imagine the iconic white tent, sent in that famous green grass field – but where is GBBO actually filmed?

The much-loved baking show is filmed in the grounds of the Welford Park Estate in Berkshire, with the grand estate providing the perfect backdrop for filming, with pristine gardens, an apple orchard with a wildflower meadow and extensive woodland and farmland.

WATCH: GBBO stars Lizzie and Freya get tattoos to commemorate their time in the Bake Off tent

The show was filmed there in 2014 to 2019, but in 2020 and 2021 the baking-fest was filmed at Down Hall, a hotel in Hatfield Heath, on the border of Essex and Hertfordshire. The change in location as down to the fact that Down Hall was more accommodating when it came to filming under pandemic restrictions.

It seems the show's crew was pleased to return to their old stomping ground, including judge Paul Hollywood. "I love filming at Welford and we've been away for a couple of years," the baking pro told the Express.

"I sat on the grass, not far from the tents. It's a very reflective place and Bake Off's been a big part of my life for quite a while now. It's lovely being back. I felt totally chilled out and relaxed."

Great British Bake Off is filmed in the grounds of Welford Park

The team at the estate offer everything the contestants and crew could possibly need while filming the show; including a production office, green room and catering – although we imagine they usually enjoy the leftover cakes!

While the Welford Estate is a private home, it is open to the public on certain dates throughout the year, including a five-week stint to showcase the beautiful Snowdrop Gardens, which attract crowds of visitors from the end of January to early March. Welford Park has confirmed the attraction will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 1 February to 5 March 2023, with tickets available for £12 for adults, £10 for concessions and £4.50 for children, with under fours offered free entry.

The estate opens its Snowdrop Gardens in February

