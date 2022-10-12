Great British Bake Off viewers predict next elimination after spotting spoiler Carole left the tent on Tuesday

The Great British Bake Off viewers think they've figured out which contestant will be heading home in next week's instalment of the beloved Channel 4 show.

Tuesday night's episode saw the contestants tasked with baking eight signature steamed puddings, a lemon meringue pie in the technical challenge and a mousse-based dessert for the showstopper.

Despite being warned by judge Paul Hollywood not to make any mistakes on Dessert Week, Carole seemed to struggle with her ginger and plum steamed puddings, which came out undercooked and different sizes.

Paul and fellow judge Prue Leith decided that it was time for the supermarket cashier to head home.

"I'm very proud of myself because I've come here to achieve something as I get older," Carole told viewers in her exit interview. "Even to walk into that tent is an achievement in itself.

"And those bakers, what a great bunch of people."

Carole left the tent after Dessert Week

After saying goodbye to her fellow bakers, Carole left the competition and viewers were shown a preview for next week's episode which included two clips of Dawn struggling with her Halloween-themed showstopper, one of which suggested that her bake may have collapsed in front of the judges.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their predictions about next week's departure, with many feeling that the preview heavily suggested that Dawn might be in trouble.

One person wrote: "From next weeks promo… it looks like dawn is in danger #GBBO," while another added: "Looks like another day in the tent won't dawn for... Dawn."

Viewers think Dawn might be heading home next week

A third commented: "I'm guessing Dawn's going next week, she can't hide behind anyone else now #GBBO," while another complained about the preview clip, adding: "I still think they show too much in the previews #GBBO."

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday nights at 8pm on Channel 4.

