Bridgerton star reveals first look at new drama she left period drama for – and it looks seriously good

Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes is back on our screens after confirming that she wouldn't be returning to the period drama due to landing the main role in the new drama Lockwood & Co – which has released a first sneak peek of the series - and it looks amazing!

So what is the show about? The official synopsis reads: "In a world plagued by ghosts, where giant corporations employ psychic teens to battle the supernatural, only one company operates without adult supervision, and its name is Lockwood & Co.

"Run by Anthony Lockwood, a rebellious young entrepreneur haunted by his mysterious past, his brilliant but eccentric sidekick George and a newly arrived, supremely gifted girl called Lucy, this renegade trio are about to unravel a terrifying mystery that will change the course of history."

The new series will be released on 27 January, but fans can check out a first look at the ghost fighting trio above!

Speaking about losing Ruby from the drama due to scheduling conflicts, Bridgerton's creator Chris Van Dusen told TV Line: "I love Francesca, but we lost her midway through Season two. After exhausting all other options, she unfortunately had to come out due to reasons beyond our control."

The role has since been recast, and will now be played by Anatomy of a Scandal star, Hannah Dodd.

So who is Francesca Bridgerton? The official character description reads: "Francesca Bridgerton is a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family. Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it."

