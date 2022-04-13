Simone Ashley reveals surprising adverse reaction on Bridgerton set

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley never looks anything short of perfection when she's promenading about the Ton, but the actress has now revealed she was actually unwell on her first day on set.

Speaking to The Sun, the actress shared she wasn't quite prepared for wearing a corset – and it resulted in her being violently sick. "On my first day, I was like, 'OK, first day as a leading lady, got to eat lots of food, be really energised.'

WATCH: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley left mortified by fan reaction to show

"So, I had this massive portion of salmon and that's when I needed to be sick, basically because I was wearing the corset. I realised when you wear the corset, you just don’t eat. It changes your body. I had a smaller waist momentarily.

"Then the minute you stop wearing it, you're just back to how your body is. I had a lot of pain with the corset, too, I think I tore my shoulder at one point!"

Simone revealed that she went through gruelling training to prepare for her starring role in Bridgerton. Speaking to Wonderland Magazine, Simone said: "With Bridgerton, it's much more intense than Sex Education in the sense that if I'm not filming, I'm horse riding, training or in rehearsals.

Simone does a variety of workouts to maintain her stellar figure

"Horse riding… I've never really ridden before. I rode once, years ago, but I did some intense training for that and it turns out I'm a natural at it so that's a great thing. I always knew that this is what I was meant to be doing."

Horse riding isn't the only sport Simone has aced. She's a keen hiker, regularly sharing impressive snaps from her walks on Instagram and she reportedly loved kickboxing too.

Healthwise, the Oxford-native has shared photos of herself sipping on green juice on Instagram – that'll be what's responsible for her glowing complexion!

