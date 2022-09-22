Bridgerton fans left worried after Jonathan Bailey lands new role away from show His future on the show has been brought into question...

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has landed himself a brand new role - and while we can't wait to see him in action, many are now wondering what it means for his future on Netflix's best-loved costume drama.

It's been announced that the 34-year-old actor - who plays eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony and took centre stage in the show's second season which was released earlier this year - has been cast in the upcoming film adaptation of the stage musical Wicked.

He will star as Fiyero alongside the previously announced stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the ambitious two-part film franchise set to be directed by Jon M. Chu and be released in 2024 and 2025.

"He's perfect, they're perfect. They'd be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn't been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!! #JonathanBailey #Wicked."

The actor has been cast in the film adaptation of the stage musical Wicked

However, not long after the news of his casting was confirmed, fans began to worry that Jonathan could be poised to soon exit Bridgerton, just like season one star Regé-Jean Page. "Does this mean Jonathan won't return to Bridgerton after the next season?" one Twitter user asked.

Another was thinking along the same lines and wrote: "Jonathan Bailey about to catapult into being a superstar and I'm hoping he won't give up on Bridgerton like some people."

He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!! #JonathanBailey #Wicked https://t.co/meT51cGqDe — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) September 21, 2022

Director Jon M. Chu confirmed the news on Twitter

A third fan, however, speculated that he might not actually be lined up to appear much in season three of the Shondaland drama.

"Since his season is over, I don't think it will require that much filming time. They've worked around actors' schedules before. I think it pays to be in a long running show to keep their profile relevant, even if it's in a reduced role while they are able to take on bigger projects on the side."

Wicked isn't the only exciting new project Jonathan has lined up; he is set to also star in queer romance drama Fellow Travelers alongside Matt Bomer and has also landed a voice-acting role in video game Squadron 42, which also boasts Gary Oldman and Mark Strong.

