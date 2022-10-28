Jessica Brown Findlay reminisces about Downton Abbey - and Hugh Bonneville has the sweetest reaction The starred as played Lady Sybil Crawley

Jessica Brown Findlay is currently enjoying her pregnancy, but on Thursday, the Downton Abbey star was reminiscing about the time she was "pregnant" during the filming of her final episodes.

The 33-year-old, who played Lady Sybil Crawley in the first three series of the period drama, uploaded a sweet throwback snap of herself in costume boasting a fake baby bump.

"A little #tbt of Lady S, preggo. I know how you feel girl [heart emojis] this was my very last day of filming. Sunshine snoozing and sun hats x," she wrote in the caption.

Her on-screen father, Hugh Bonneville, was quick to react on the post, writing: "Awwwwww [heart eyes emoji]."

Jessica got her breakout role in Downton Abbey back in 2010. She has since appeared in costume drama series Harlots, Jamaica Inn, Black Mirror and The Riot Club.

Fans were left distraught when her character died from eclampsia. One fan remarked: "That episode broke my heart into a million pieces. Sybill was fantastically portrayed. Thank you for that." Another stated: "Lady's Sybil's death scene still breaks my heart, even after 100 times. Tom's reaction."

Jessica shared this throwback snap from set

Meanwhile, Jessica and her husband Ziggy Heath are looking ahead to the arrival of their first baby together. They married in a private ceremony in September 2020 after meeting on the set of Harlots and earlier this year, the Downton star opened up about their fertility journey.

In honour of International Women's Day, Jessica revealed that the couple were struggling to have a child after undergoing four rounds of gruelling fertility treatment. "IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heartbreak," she said alongside a video.

"Your body is not the enemy. Love it. No matter what. Sending love and support to every woman I have ever met and all the ones I haven't but know what this is."

