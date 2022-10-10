Downton Abbey star to lead beloved novel's TV adaptation - see first look here You won't want to miss this!

Downton Abbey actress Jessica Brown Findlay is starring in Paramount +'s adaptation of Beth O'Leary best-selling romance novel, The Flatshare - and we are so excited!

The 33-year-old, who is known for her portrayal of Lady Sybil Crawley in Downton, will be playing the part of Tiffany opposite Black Mirror and The Great star Anthony Welsh, who is starring as Leon.

For those who are unfamiliar with the popular novel, it follows two cash-strapped twenty-somethings who agree to rent an apartment - and a bed - despite having never met. And if their plan works out, they never will.

The synopsis reads: "Recovering from a controlling relationship, Tiffany spends her days earning minimum wage for minimum appreciation on a viral news website, while Leon works nightshifts in a hospice getting life advice from a terminally ill tween as he tries to free his wrongfully jailed brother.

"But, as the Post-it Notes start to fly and each gets unexpectedly drawn into the other’s messy, complex life, an attraction evolves backwards.

The series is an adaptation of Beth O'Leary best-selling romance novel

"The question is – can you really fall in love with a person you’ve never set eyes on?"

Starring alongside Jessica and Anthony are The Witcher actor Bart Edwards, who plays Tiffany's ex-boyfriend Justin, and Gangs of London's Shaq B. Grant as Leon's brother Richie.

Rounding off the cast are It's a Sin star Shaniqua Okwok, and The Little Mermaid's Jonah Hauer-King, who play Tiffany's best friends Maia and Mo, as well as Lovesick star Klariza Clayton, who plays Leon's girlfriend Kay, and Us actress Gina Bramhill, who plays Tiffany's co-worker Rachel.

At the helm of the project as lead writer and executive producer is Rose Lewenstein (Culprits, On The Edge), while Peter Cattaneo, known for his work on The A Word and Rev, serves as co-executive producer as well as director.

Anthony Welsh stars as Leon in the series

On starring in the series, Jessica said: "Working on The Flatshare, bringing Tiff and Leon to Rom-com life alongside the BRILLIANT Anthony Welsh was a dream come true. We can’t wait for you all to get a set of keys cut and come join us!"

Anthony added: "I had so much fun making The Flatshare and working with Jessie was a dream. We had such a great cast and crew bringing this world to life and I’m looking forward to sharing our flat with everyone."

With filming wrapped for the new series, it is set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.

