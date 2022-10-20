WATCH: Downton Abbey star's new rom-com series trailer is here – and we're in love The new series will also star Anthony Welsh as Leon

Jessica Brown Findlay is back on our screens as Tiffany in the new novel adaptation The Flatshare – and the first trailer looks seriously good.

Starring the actress alongside The Great star Anthony Welsh as Leon, the story follows cash-strapped Londoners who decide to share a bed in the one-bedroom flat to save money on rent, with Tiffany having the flat in the evening and Leon – who does night shifts – having it in the day.

WATCH: The Flatshare trailer starring Jessica Brown Findlay

The official synopsis reads: "Tiffany and Leon have never met and, if their plan works out, they never will. Newly dumped by her controlling ex, Tiffany spends her days earning minimum wage for minimum appreciation on a clickbait website, while Leon works night shifts in a hospice getting life advice from a terminally ill teen as he tries to free his wrongfully jailed brother.

"But, as the Post-it Notes start to fly and each gets unexpectedly drawn into the other’s messy, complex life, an attraction evolves backwards. The question is – can you really fall in love with a person you’ve never set eyes on?"

We can't wait to watch this one!

The author of the bestselling novel opened up about the new adaptation, saying: "It has been an absolute dream seeing them transform the book into such a beautiful TV show, and I can't wait for everyone to fall in love with Jessie and Anthony's Tiffany and Leon."

Executive producer Rose Lewenstein added: "Adapting Beth’s brilliant book for the screen has been a real joy and we had such a talented team bringing the scripts to life. It’s a rom-com for our times and more relevant than ever. Hope everyone loves it as much as we all do!”

So when can you watch? All episodes of the series will land on Paramount+ on 1 December in the UK and Ireland, Australia and Canada.

