Jessica Brown Findlay shares sweet photo with husband after confirming pregnancy Huge congratulations to the Downton Abbey star!

Downton Abbey actress Jessica Brown Findlay has shared a sweet photo alongside her husband, Ziggy Heath, after the pair confirmed they are expecting a baby.

MORE: Downton Abbey star Allen Leech’s next role revealed - and it sounds brilliant

The star, who appeared in the beloved period drama for series one to three, made a special appearance alongside Ziggy at the Venice Film Festival to celebrate her upcoming release, The Hanging Sun, when she debuted her baby bump in a gorgeous pink dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Downton Abbey: A New Era: HELLO! chats to stars Jim Carter and Raquel Cassidy

After walking the red carpet, the actress shared a photo of the pair on her Instagram Stories, along with a sweet caption: "The real smile comes out when Zig shows up," followed by a pink love-heart emoji.

Jessica and Ziggy married in a private ceremony in September 2020 and the Downton star has more recently opened up about their fertility journey.

In honour of International Women's Day earlier this year, the actress revealed that the couple were struggling to have a child after undergoing four rounds of gruelling fertility treatment.

MORE: Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville gives disappointing news about Paddington 3

MORE: Downton Abbey: A New Era nearly swapped the French Riveria for Scotland and 5 more filming secrets

Jessica and her husband, Ziggy, are expecting a baby

Sharing a video of herself taking hormone injections, the star wrote: "Happy International Women's day! We do hard things and then go dancing x."

She added: "IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heartbreak.

"Your body is not the enemy. Love it. No matter what. Sending love and support to every woman I have ever met and all the ones I haven't but know what this is."

Jessica was at the premiere for her new movie, The Hanging Sun

The star concluded the message with: "I thoroughly recommend doing it all in Vintage Clothing. Love. Love. Love. #iwd2022 #ivf #fourrounds #recurrentpregnancyloss #vintage."

At the time, Jessica's followers offered their support after her candid admission. One person said: "Jess, you are a gem. It is a real taboo and not talked about enough. Much love and luck to you."

Another added: "Can totally relate, thanks for your vulnerability, you incredible warrior woman you! Sending up some prayers x."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.