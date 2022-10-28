The Devil’s Hour: viewers saying same thing about Call the Midwife star Jessica Raine’s new drama We’re looking forward to checking this one out!

The Devil’s Hour has finally landed on Amazon Prime Video, and the thriller sounds seriously gripping! The show was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and eager fans have been saying the same thing about the show.

Taking to Twitter, fans have been full of praise for the drama - and particularly Jessica Raine’s performance as Lucy Chambers, with one writing: "Astonishingly brilliant. She deserves a BAFTA and all other awards coming away for her incredible performance in this amazing 6 part thriller that had me hooked from start to finish. Absolutely 10/10 stuff. #JessicaRaine."

Another person added: "Watched the first episode of #TheDevilsHour. Absolutely no idea what's going on (apart from the obvious lol) but really enjoying the jarring unease. Great performances too - particularly creepy wee Isaac," while a third added: "Currently on ep 2 of #thedevilshour and I’m ready to ditch every responsibility I’ve got to binge this WHAT’S HAPPENING."

Peter Capaldi also stars

So what’s the show about? The synopsis reads: "[Lucy] is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33 am: the devil’s hour. Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn't her own.

"When Lucy's name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus. Peter Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession. He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon, played by Nikesh Patel."

Fans have been full of praise for Jessica's performance

Speaking about the role on The One Show, Jessica added: "She has a lot on her plate, she was an eight-year-old son Isaac and he’s emotionless and blank, she can’t get to the bottom of what’s wrong with him, she’s been to a lot of child psychologists, no one knows what’s wrong.

"In another strand there’s a detective thriller element, some grisly crimes going on and the other thing they have in common is Lucy’s name… then there’s Gideon who is the spine of the show… he’s very sinister and he’s hunting Lucy down as well. There are lots going on and it’s interwoven by our genius writer." Will you be watching?

