Amazon Prime Video viewers outraged as popular teen drama The Wilds gets shock cancellation

Amazon Prime Video has cancelled the popular teen drama The Wilds, much to the disappointment of the show's passionate fanbase.

Just two months after the show's dramatic season two finale, it has been revealed that the streamer has decided not to renew the survivalist drama for a third season, meaning fans won't find out what will happen to the Dawn of Eve and Twilight of Adam subjects.

The series followed a group of teenage girls who are stranded on a desert island following a plane crash, only to discover that they are part of a social experiment. The show's second season introduced a group of boys to the island.

Fans have been quick to turn to social media to vent their frustrations. One dissatisfied viewer tweeted: "The Wilds was given up on too quickly. It was headed it in a great direction and there is so much that could be done. Let's get it picked up. #RenewTheWilds #SaveTheWilds."

Were you a fan of the teen drama?

Another wrote: "I'm sorry, but there is NO WAY that The Wilds doesn't deserve at least one more season!! I refuse to believe the engagement of s2 was THAT bad!! We've gotta find a way to save this show."

Someone else joked: "The Wilds getting cancelled just proves Gretchen's hypothesis, omg the experiment went beyond the show," and a fourth added: "So... The Wilds is cancelled. Gentleman Jack is cancelled. I'm exhausted."

While Amazon Prime Video is now known for its number of Young Adult shows - including The Summer I Turned Pretty, Panic, The Wheel of Time and Invincible - The Wilds was the first of its kind to premiere on the streamer.

Season one aired back in December 2020 and was swiftly renewed for a second instalment, which landed on the site in May of this year.

