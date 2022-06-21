Viewers all saying the same thing about new teen drama The Summer I Turned Pretty See what viewers have been saying about the new Amazon Prime Video series here...

Amazon Prime Video's new teen drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty, has landed and it's safe to say that viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the series.

The seven-part series, which is based on a book series by To All The Boys I Loved Before author Jenny Han, follows teenager Isabel "Belly" Conklin as she finds herself at the centre of a love triangle during her family's summer vacation. But is it worth watching? Find out what viewers have been saying here…

WATCH: Jenny Han also created the To All The Boys I Loved Before series

Sharing their thoughts on Twitter, many viewers were full of praise for the series - and pleasantly surprised at how the story was translated onto screen. One said: "Honestly The Summer I Turned Pretty has exceeded my expectations, I lowkey thought this was going to be a PG/light-hearted version of the book but it's sm more mature like it was made for an older audience. They really knew wtf they were doing & I love it."

Another echoed this writing: "Can we talk about how The Summer I Turned Pretty has the best cast, best music, and is possibly one of the best shows to come out in a LONG time."

Have you checked out the series yet?

Viewers couldn't help but also comment on the series' soundtrack, which features many popular artists, including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Doja Cat, among others.

"Whoever was in charge of the soundtrack for The Summer I Turned Pretty deserves a raise #TheSummerITurnedPretty," one said, while another wrote: "The fact that Taylor's music was intrinsic to the plot of The Summer I Turned Pretty and that her songs only played during Belly and Conrad's scenes ooooh I know that endgame is coming!!

Someone else joked: "The music coordinator for The Summer I Turned Pretty was a teenage girl with access to Spotify's top pop hits."

So will you be watching? The official synopsis for the series reads: "The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."

