The White Lotus: Hollywood star has secret cameo in episode one - did you recognise her? Warning, minor spoilers ahead

The White Lotus season two is finally on our screens, and we are so excited to get back to some hotel-based drama with a new cast of characters (except Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya and her long-suffering husband Greg). But there was one cameo appearance that we certainly were not expecting - but did you recognise who it was?

MORE: The White Lotus season two: everything we know

It has been confirmed that Big Little Lies and Little Women star Laura Dern was actually the voice of Dominic Di Grasso’s wife, who travels to Sicily with his father and son without his partner.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The White Lotus season 2 trailer

When he calls her to try and chat to her about the trip, she breaks down over the phone while screaming obscenities at him, making it clear that Dominic has recently done something unforgivable to her.

What did Dominic do?

Laura Dern has worked with the show’s creator Mike White before on HBO’s Enlightened, and it’s fair to say that viewers were delighted when recognising her voice on the show, with one writing: "Unsurprisingly Laura Dern stole #TheWhiteLotus S2 premiere with just her voice," while another added: "The BEST scene of S2E1 of #TheWhiteLotus. Yep, I knew it was her! That was some award-worthy phone acting!"

MORE: 7 horror films guaranteed to give you sleepless nights

MORE: 7 top films to watch this week

Did you recognise her voice?

A third person added: "Am I or am I not correct that that’s Laura Dern as the voice of Michael Imperioli’s wife #TheWhiteLotus," while another wrote: "Quick #TheWhiteLotus S2 thoughts: 1) Michael Imperioli’s wife is 1000% played by Laura Dern. As soon as all of the [expletives] came slinging out of the other end of that phone, I knew it immediately, and 2) Theo James is literally doing a Billy Bob Thornton impersonation in this."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.