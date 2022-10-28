Station 19 fans in disagreement over Maya and Carina moment in latest episode 6 Warning, spoilers for episode four ahead

Station 19 had fans take to Twitter in tears on Thursday evening after Maya finally reconciled with Carina, with the pair finally sharing a kiss following difficulties in their relationship - however, others weren’t so sure that the scene was romantic as Maya ends up having a breakdown in the shower following the sweet moment.

Taking to Twitter over the sweet moment, one person wrote: "CRYING SCREAMING FINALLY JDGFJGKDJ #Station19," while another added: "The only love I’m going to believe for now on, it’s a fanfic from tv," while a third person added: "SCREAMING IN THE AIRPORT."

However, others thought that the moment wasn’t quite as loving as it should have been, with some viewers pointing out that Maya’s facial expression isn’t remotely happy while kissing her wife. One person tweeted: "The exhaustion in Maya's eyes, in her voice. her entire body language screams exhaustion. she seems so defeated and sad.

We hope Maya and Carina are okay!

"I’m worried about her #station19," while another added: "This scene isn’t comforting, it isn’t Maya accepting she needs help or wanting to better for her wife, this scene is goodbye weather that's goodbye to her mental state or her family is yet to be decided. It isn't soft wives looking after each other."

However, another fan mused: "I don’t think this scene was goodbye, nor comforting. Maya was confronted with everything, & couldn't run away. I think it's her trying to force herself in the right direction whilst also feeling overwhelmed & maybe even realisation dawning on her, hence the breakdown." What do you think?

