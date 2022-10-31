The Serpent Queen: Viewers saying same thing about dramatic season finale

Season one of historical drama, The Serpent Queen, drew to a dramatic conclusion on Sunday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

The series, which stars Samantha Morton, tells the story of Catherine de Medici's rise to power after marrying into the 16th-century French court as an orphaned 14-year-old.

The final episode set the stage for season two as Catherine's son, Charles IX, was crowned king, securing his mother's position of power. Meanwhile, servant girl Rahima decides to side with Catherine but has the last word as the crown is placed on Charles' head: "Trust no one".

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the gripping episode, with one person writing: "#TheSerpentQueen was so good. The storyline, the humor, the costumes were all fantastic. Hope there is a second season," while another added: "Catherine's stare sends chills yo! Season two is gonna bring it. I can just feel it. Man, I don't want this season to be over. Good season finale and show."

A third fan tweeted: "#TheSerpentQueen finale was a masterpiece. I can't wait for season two! @STARZ makes the best period drama shows!" while another applauded the entire season as a whole, writing: "Have to reiterate how consistently amazing #TheSerpentQueen has been this first season, start to finish. Excellent acting all round. The humor was great. Always kept viewers guessing (unless you know a bit of history). Amazing costumes. Extremely cool and memorable intro music. 10/10."

Samantha Morton was praised by viewers for her performance

A number of fans also took to Twitter to praise Samantha's portrayal of Catherine, with one person tweeting: "@serpentqueen I absolutely love this series! Samantha Morton is on fire! Excellent all the way around. Can't wait for season two," while another added: "Samantha Morton is soooooo excellent as Catherine de Medici on #TheSerpentQueen."

A third also applauded Liv Hill in her portrayal of young Catherine, adding: "@samthesparrow If you don't get a Bafta for The Serpent Queen there is no god! Liv Hill deserves best supporting actress too! #TheSerpentQueen."

