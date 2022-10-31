Strictly's James and Ola reveal why Will Mellor could be at risk of elimination The professional dancers joined HELLO!'s Insider to discuss the Halloween special

Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan have given their verdict on the Halloween special which aired on Saturday night.

The professional dancers opened up about what they thought of the result of the dance-off and how Tony Adams has had the biggest improvement out of the whole cast.

James and Ola chat to HELLO! about Halloween week

But it's actor Will Mellor who the couple think could be at risk this week: "I'm a bit worried about Will to be honest with you," Ola begins, adding: "Since the first week, we fell in love with him but I'm not loving it now. I think he needs to be careful because we're seeing good people going out now the good ones are going to start going."

James interjected, adding: "Because he came out and did such an amazing performance week one, I did say maybe that was his dance. Maybe that was his best dance in the whole show. So every performance you don't see that improvement from week one, which is what people want to see."

James and Ola are worried Will Mellor could be in trouble

He continued: "I actually feel a bit sorry for him because he is still very good, and if he had started off not as good and had that dance half-way through, that would have made him a contender, but at the moment Tyler and Hamza have taken him over."

Meanwhile, the couple revealed how Fleur East, who was in the dance-off against James Bye, could up her game to not face the dreaded red light again.

The couple were loving Tony and Katya's quickstep

"When she dances you don't have that softness, but I think she's a very good dancer," explained James. "If she can channel that energy into the right place, I still think she could turn it around at the half-way stage.

"I also blame the routine a little bit, for example, putting a twerk in a salsa, the people at home are not going to like it. And she comes from a background where she knows how to perform, but the public are so important. It's not just about the judges, you've got to get the public on your side."

