Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals he's 'proud' of Helen Skelton after ex Richie Myler speaks out

Helen Skelton could not be more pleased after making it through to another week on Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Gorka Marquez.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday after the Halloween special, the Countryfile presenter thanked fans for their votes and support over the past few weeks.

"What a week!!!! Thank you for getting us to Halloween and keeping us in again!!!" she wrote in the caption. "@lisadaveyhair @hollylouisehmua @vickygilldesign thanks for making us look and feel fab.

"@gorka_marquez thanks for the fox trot of dreams. Screen grab especially for @elliejanetaylor who tries so hard to help me with the acting /faces….. can't do scared or tense but will keep trying for you Ellie #ISTHATIT?!"

Upon seeing this sweet post, Helen's dance partner Gorka gushed: "So proud of you partner!!! [clapping hands and blue heart emojis]."

Gorka and Helen shared this picture on Sunday

The professional dancer took to his own page to heap praise on Helen, saying: "That got a bit scary… Thank you to everyone who voted for us to stay in the competition.

"Your love and support means the world to us! So grateful to dance for another week with @helenskelton. Week 7 here we come!!! @bbcstrictly."

Their Halloween dance comes days after Helen's estranged husband Richie Myler addressed his followers after receiving a barrage of negative comments on social media.

Revealing that his Instagram page is now private, the Leeds Rhinos rugby player confessed he will be keeping his personal life out of the spotlight as he removes his followers "one by one". "I've decided to put my profile private from now on," he wrote on Instagram Stories.

"If you are on here to share my photos or stories of me and my life maliciously to other people or waste your time sending me abusive messages please just unfollow me.

"I'm going to start removing people from my account one by one, so if you are a genuine rugby fan and I accidentally remove you I apologise in advance and will accept you back! Thank you Richie."

