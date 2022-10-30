Ola and James Jordan's Strictly verdict: Tyler's stellar performance, Fleur's spooky Salsa and Hamza's fierce Tango

It was a hair-raising Halloween special for Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night, with the remaining celebrity-professional couples bringing everything from the terrifying Tango to the fearsome Foxtrot to the ballroom.

SEE: Strictly's Tony Adams issues apology to Shirley Ballas following previous remarks

Week Six proved the competition is truly heating up as Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe unexpectedly topped the leaderboard for the first time, while Kym Marsh and Graziano rocked their way to the top three with a ravishing Rumba. Who's spooky routine will sail through to the seventh week and which couple's chilling performance is likely to land them in the bottom two?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tony Adams issues apology following rude comments

Chiming in for their weekly column are former Strictly professionals and champion dancers Ola and James Jordan. Scroll on for their honest opinions, favourite moments, and dance-off predictions…

READ: Claudia Winkleman's family - meet the Strictly host's famous husband and royal sister

MORE: Strictly's Hamza Yassin's home is so off-grid he has to ferry essentials in

Ola: What a week! The costume, hair, and makeup team at Strictly really are a credit to the show, they did such a fantastic job on the production for Halloween week.

James: Halloween week is always a fun one. I really enjoyed the show, what a major improvement from last week! There were some forgettable dances, but also some memorable dances that could easily go down in Strictly history.

Ola: Halloween week is one of the themed weeks and Strictly that just always works.

James: Hamza Yassin stole the show yet again… dance of the night for me.

Ola: Tyler West was my favourite last night!

James: Tyler and Dianne had the most entertaining dance by far, I was smiling from beginning to end, but I have to say that there wasn't enough Cha Cha dance content in the choreography, which is why it fell slightly short for me. Craig was the only honest judge who picked up on that.

Tyler and Dianne's Beetlejuice-inspired Cha Cha scored the only 10 of the night

Ola: That doesn't take away from the fact it was an incredible performance. The judges are there to pick up on the things the public can't see, like the correct use of technique, the inclusion of the right steps, etc.

James: If I went to a West End show and saw that exact performance I'd say it was awesome… but they were supposed to be doing the Cha Cha. They had a few Cuban breaks, a New York section a couple of lock steps and that was about it really. But I did really enjoy it!

Ola: We love Tyler and Dianne as dance partners too, they have great chemistry and go so well together. Their music, costume, routine, and production value last night made it so memorable.

James: I'd have to put Hamza and Tyler as the two front runners of the competition at the moment.

Ola: Hamza comes out week after week and continues to impress, I just wish he had a different costume last night. It was quite a heavy overcoat which I felt affected the placement of his arms.

James: I loved that Tango choreography. The intensity, the passion, and the way he moved across the floor was so impressive. He's probably one of the only ones that is actually driving in the ballroom at the moment, the power with which he covered the dancefloor was exceptional. I do agree with Anton he had some issues with the placement of his left arm and his shoulders were lifting, so it wasn't a perfect performance for me, but I did love it.

LOOK: Hamza Yassin: the story behind his long locks which took 17 years to grow

MORE: Strictly's Helen Skelton makes raw confession about Richie Myler split - 'I don't see myself as a victim'

HELLO!: Did anyone surprise you this week?

Ola: Another standout performance for us was Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe. And James normally hates Couple's Choice!

James: I do… but it worked this time. The way Johannes choreographed it was excellent. It's difficult to not watch him when he dances but Ellie held her own. I think it suited her because it wasn't a technical dance, so there was little to critique in terms of the movement.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe topped the leaderboard

Ola: Even Ellie mentioned that she loved the dance because she didn't have to think about technique - she could just be herself. I'm sure she'll be safe this week. Couple's Choice is far easier than doing the Rumba or a Foxtrot, for example.

James: Ellie and Johannes have surprised me in recent weeks. In the early of the competition, we've said several times that they could be in danger of being in the bottom two.

Ola: Of all the couples, they have been the ones that I've struggled to gel with, but we've changed our opinion in the last few weeks. Ellie has come out twice in a row now and really proved her place in the competition.

James: It's always more enjoyable to watch a celebrity genuinely improve week on week, and I think that's what's happening with Ellie - you become invested in her progress. It's the same with Tony Adams, he's by no means the best dancer in the competition, but he goes out there every week and gives it his all.

Ola: Tony's frame was nice, the way he moved across the floor was impressive, and he had some intricate footwork in his Quickstep. It's easy to see why the public like him, but he's also slowly winning the judges over I think.

James: Tony is what Strictly is all about. He's a former footballer, a bit of a geezer, a mature man coming out each week in glitzy costumes and throwing himself into it - I love that about him.

Former footballer Tony Adams remains in the competition

Ola: I also really enjoyed Kym Marsh's performance this week. I liked the theme of their dance. The Rumba is a notoriously difficult dance and she handled it like a pro.

James: When I looked closely, her leg action wasn't as strong as it could have been, and neither was her rotation in the body. But I did get sucked into the music and their performance - it was a dance I really enjoyed last night. I would have given her an eight if I was on the judging panel.

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice addresses fallout rumours with dance partner Richie Anderson

RELATED: Inside Strictly's Dianne Buswell's first London flat with Joe Sugg where they fell in love

HELLO!: Which performances were you disappointed with?

Ola: Will Mellor was our front-runner from Week One, but I was disappointed again with his performance.

James: There were select moments in his routine that I did think were excellent, but I'm sad to say it was such a forgettable performance. I like Will and I still feel he has a lot more to offer because we saw what he did in Week One - but maybe he peaked too early.

Ola: You did say that you thought his first dance could be the best we see from him. Last night I thought it was a little forgettable. I don't think he'll be in the bottom two, but he could be in danger in the next few weeks.

James: I did, and I worry about that because I think that dance particularly suited him and it was so impressive for the first week. I'm just not sure if we'll see Will in the final unless he delivers another 'Week One' moment sometime soon.

Ola: Last week we saw Molly in the bottom two despite her being top three on the leaderboard several weeks in a row. She's a fabulous dancer but her performance lacked something for me this week.

James: I cannot understand why there was such disparity in the judges' scores for Molly. Craig gave her a six when Motsi, Shirley and Anton gave her a nine - how is that possible? A six is average, but a nine is almost perfect… well which one was it? I'd have given her a seven, maximum an eight, personally.

Kym Marsh enchanted with a romantic Rumba

Ola: I thought the theme and choreography were great, and her intensity was spot on but her lifts didn't look seamless enough.

James: Molly has moments where she stands still in her dances and I find she switches off - the body should continue 'dancing' even if the choreography requires you to be still.

HELLO!: Who's at risk of pulling the curtain on their Strictly journey?

James: After I saw Fleur dance I was worried about her being in the bottom two. I called it as soon as she danced that she could be in danger. There was no need for the twerking and hip hop steps - I wish they kept it more basic.

Ola: Fleur's performance was great as always, but the dance lacked any technical qualities for me. I felt it was quite erratic.

James: I think Ellie Simmonds could also be at risk of being in the bottom two this week. I found their performance a little boring, which is a shame as I really enjoyed their previous dances.

James Bye danced a bizarre bee-themed Charleston

Ola: They started with some excellent Foxtrot moves and her foot placement was great. James: I agree, but then they broke hold and went into an acting section - I wouldn't call that dancing. There's just no need for it. We've seen that she's capable of performing some really intricate choreography, so why waste that potential?

Ola: Sometimes I think the dancers can be limited by the theme of their dance. Ellie and Nikita had it pretty tough this week trying to do the Foxtrot whilst staying in characters. I agree though, I just didn't love it this week.

James: James Bye is another who we've repeatedly said will be in the bottom two, and I do think it's probably his time to go this week.

Ola: James' performance fell flat for me too, it just wasn't very exciting and it was another forgettable one.

James: I would call it that if Fleur and James are in the bottom two then James will go, but if Ellie and James are in the bottom two then it could be Ellie who leaves.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.