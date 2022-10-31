'Heartbroken' Amy Dowden breaks silence after Strictly's James Bye reduced to tears upon exit The pair were the fifth couple to leave Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has expressed her sorrow following the end of her journey with celebrity dance partner James Bye.

The couple, who left the show on Sunday night after battling it out with Fleur East and Vito Coppola, took to their respective Instagram pages to thank fans and heap praise on one another.

"Where to start! @jimmybye thank you for all the laughs, commitment, positivity and fun the past few weeks," the professional dancer remarked alongside a series of throwback snaps. "So proud and honoured to be your partner and watch you improve each week!

"You really do show the meaning of work ethic! Working full time whilst learning to dance but always bringing so much energy and banter to the training room which I'm really going to miss!"

Turning her attention to the crew and fans, Amy added: "Big thanks to your entire family for welcoming me and supporting us each week @lifewiththebyes. Gutted our journey has come to an end but is just the beginning of our friendship! Finally big thank you to everyone who supported our journey! Welsh love always @bbcstrictly."

James and Amy left the show on Sunday night

On Sunday night, James was reduced to tears after their fate was sealed. Amy had said: "I'm so proud of you James. You came on here to show your boys they can throw themselves into any challenge in life."

In response, an emotional James joked: "What did I just say? I said don't bring the boys up." Amy continued: "You're the best role model they could ever have as their dad. Honestly, I'm so proud. We've had so much fun."

When asked by Tess Daly about his time on the show, the doting dad noted: "I've said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best. I am dancing against Fleur East, I went and did my best but she is phenomenal.

"I've had the best time on this show and I have a friend for life, all I can do is thank the family, and I have a new family now. It's a competition but you don't feel like that backstage, you honestly feel like everyone has each other's backs and everyone is just willing everyone to do their best!"

