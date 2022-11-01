Why Heartstopper star Kit Connor, 18, wanted to keep sexuality private The star wanted to keep his sexuality private

Heartstopper fans have taken to Twitter in support of one of the show’s stars Kit Connor, who came out as bisexual on the social media platform on Monday, admitting that he had felt 'forced' to reveal his sexuality publicly before he was ready. He wrote: "Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye."

MORE: Heartstopper hints at important season two storyline you might have missed

Fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss Kit’s tweet, with many feeling that the star was forced to state his sexuality over accusations of 'queer-baiting’ (where fiction hints at a same-sex relationship without depicting it).

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heartstopper season two announcement

Kit has previously opened up about his decision to keep his sexuality private on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, explaining: "I just think that there's a danger with things on social media. In the cast, we're all young - I'm 18 - and we have a few people in their early twenties as well and to start speculating about our sexualities and maybe pressuring us to come out when maybe we're not ready.

Kit tweeted that he is bisexual

"I mean, for me, I just feel like I'm perfectly confident and comfortable in my sexuality, but I'm not too big on labels and things like that. I'm not massive about that. And I don't feel like I need to label myself, especially not publicly."

His new message was met with sorrow from fans, with one writing: "Coming out should be empowering, but instead, unfounded queer-baiting accusations have forced Kit Connor to come out as bi to everyone before he was ready. This is so messed up. I hope he’s ok and I hope the people who harassed him feel bad and actually learn something from this."

Fans have been furious that the star felt forced to 'out' himself

The author of the Heartstopper graphic novels, Alice Oseman, added: "I truly don't understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as [expletive]. Kit you are amazing."

A third person added: "Queerbaiting is a media term. Real people cannot queerbait. Harassing an 18yo kid until you force him to come out is ABHORRENT."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.