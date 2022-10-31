The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself: viewers saying same thing about Netflix show 

Emmy Griffiths
Viewers have taken to social media to discuss the latest series to land on the streaming platform
The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself landed on Netflix on Friday - but is the show worth the watch? Netflix users have been watching the series over the weekend, and took to social media to say the same thing - that it is most definitely worthy of your time!
One person wrote: "For all your Halloween needs - #TheBastardSon. Witches, violence, magic, sex, comedy, ‘the undoing’, foreign travel, more violence and, out of the blue, an iconic speech from an expected quarter about the power of love. I wholeheartedly recommend it."
Another person added: "Never have I been so happy for a tv series to divert more from its book source material because this show is an absolute gem and I have heard the book ending and ugh JUST PLEASE DON'T FOLLOW THE BOOKS." A third fan added: "The Half Bad book was adapted in the best way possible. The acting was incredible, the plot was well-developed, and the visuals were good, I am speechless and happy! Go watch the bastard son and the devil himself."
Of course, viewers were also asking for a second series, with one writing: "Begging ON MY KNEES people to go watch The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself on Netflix cause I've seen NOBODY talk about it but it's so damn good and I need a season 2."
So what is the show all about? Adapted from the novel Half Bad by Sally Green, the synopsis reads: "Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world, and his powers." Will you be giving this one a watch?
