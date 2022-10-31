The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself: viewers saying same thing about Netflix show Is the new Netflix fantasy drama worth the watch?

The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself landed on Netflix on Friday - but is the show worth the watch? Netflix users have been watching the series over the weekend, and took to social media to say the same thing - that it is most definitely worthy of your time!

One person wrote: "For all your Halloween needs - #TheBastardSon. Witches, violence, magic, sex, comedy, ‘the undoing’, foreign travel, more violence and, out of the blue, an iconic speech from an expected quarter about the power of love. I wholeheartedly recommend it."

WATCH: The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself trailer

Another person added: "Never have I been so happy for a tv series to divert more from its book source material because this show is an absolute gem and I have heard the book ending and ugh JUST PLEASE DON'T FOLLOW THE BOOKS." A third fan added: "The Half Bad book was adapted in the best way possible. The acting was incredible, the plot was well-developed, and the visuals were good, I am speechless and happy! Go watch the bastard son and the devil himself."

Of course, viewers were also asking for a second series, with one writing: "Begging ON MY KNEES people to go watch The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself on Netflix cause I've seen NOBODY talk about it but it's so damn good and I need a season 2."

So what is the show all about? Adapted from the novel Half Bad by Sally Green, the synopsis reads: "Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world, and his powers." Will you be giving this one a watch?

