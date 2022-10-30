7 period dramas to watch if you like The Serpent Queen See our top picks from the past!

Loving The Serpent Queen? Check out our recommendations for the most exciting period TV shows and films that - if you enjoyed STARZ latest period drama. - you will most definitely enjoy! From the Tudor period to a Jane Austen adaptations, here are our top choices...

Becoming Elizabeth - STARZ

Before becoming the Queen of England, Elizabeth Tudor was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court, finding herself in a game of chess alongside her siblings between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.

WATCH: The series will land on STARPLAYZ in June

Emma - Netflix

Ready for a Jane Austen classic? Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the beautiful, intelligent Emma Woodhouse, our heroine lives contently her hypochondriac father, often causing drama (and creating fun for herself) by match-making the entire town. But when things get too close to home, it becomes time for Emma to examine what her own heart wants. An absolute must-watch if you love a slow build period drama romance!

Lady Chatterley's Lover - Netflix

The Crown's Emma Corrin and SAS Rogue Heroes actor Jack O'Connell are set to star in this new drama which follows Connie, the Lady Chatterley who struggles with her marriage follows her husband's injuries from WWI. The synopsis reads: "When she meets and falls for Oliver Mellors, the gamekeeper on the Chatterley family estate, their secret trysts lead her to a sensual, sexual awakening. But as their affair becomes the subject of local gossip, Connie faces a life-altering decision: follow her heart or return to her husband and endure what Edwardian society expects of her."

The Wonder - Netflix

What can't she do? In this novel adaptation, Florence Pugh plays a nurse who travels to Ireland to help care for a young girl who the town is convinced hasn't eaten a morsel of food in months without losing any weight, and Is a miracle. But is something else going on?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - Netflix

As if Bridgerton wasn't enough, Shondaland is treating us to a host of familiar characters taking centre stage. The prequel will tell the stories of young Queen Charlotte, as well as Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. The show will premiere in 2023, so in the meantime, we will be rewatching Bridgerton for the 12th time!

The Essex Serpent – Apple TV+

Starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston, the series follows a widowed woman, Cora, who relocates to a small village in Essex following reports of a mythical monster raising the water to destroy the villagers.

Emily - In cinemas

Sex Education star Emma Mackey stars as Emily Bronte in this biopic that has been described as a "transformative, inspiring and exhilarating journey to womanhood" that will "brim with energy intimately capturing the emotional intensity and adrenalin of youth, with all its messy honesty, heartbreak, humour and fearlessness; matched by the scale of our stunning locations".

