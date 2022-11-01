Bachelor in Paradise fans left unimpressed after surprise moment Are you watching the reality series?

Fans were left both surprised and unimpressed by the turn of events on Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

The reality show, which sees a group of singles occupy an idyllic beach paradise while they look for The One, aired a two-hour special this week and Justin Glaze's return caused some drama.

It seems after Justin arrived back on the show, the sales consultant made a beeline for Eliza Isichei, stating he had come back to the beach just for her. But Eliza had already begun a relationship with Rodney Matthews and the surprise moment immediately caused some tension.

Fans were seriously unimpressed with Eliza after she agreed to go on a date with Justin, despite her blossoming romance with Rodney. "Eliza said yes to the date with Justin, so SHE is the one who wasn't 100% about Rodney #bachelorinparadise," wrote one fan on Twitter.

Are you watching season eight?

Others weren't happy with the conversation between Eliza and Rodney, and stated Eliza wanted Rodney to put up a fight for her. Rodney told her: "I'm here for you but I don't want you feeling pressure thinking that you're breaking my heart, you're hurting me or anything like that.

"I want you to be happy," to which Eliza responded: "You want me to go?" before adding: "I kind of want you to tell me you don't want me to go."

Justin returned to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise

More fans reacted to this moment on social media. A fan commented: "RODNEY IS EMOTIONALLY MATURE & ELIZA JUST WANTED HIM TO BE A JEALOUS BOYFRIEND #bachelorinparadise."

Another said: "Hi 911? Yes, Eliza is using Rodney's angelic personality against him #BachelorInParadise."

A third remarked: "Eliza is really mad that Rodney said 'I care about you and don’t want you to go but if exploring is what you need to do then go'. Instead of being… controlling and possessive? Bruh. #bachelorinparadise." Eliza went on the date with Justin and the pair even shared a kiss at the end. What will happen next time?

