DWTS 2022: Jordan Sparks reveals 'secret pain' she's been battling amid Halloween exit The singer was the latest contestant to be eliminated

Jordan Sparks has revealed the "secret pain" she's been experiencing amid her departure from Dancing With the Stars on Monday night.

MORE: DWTS 2022: Bruno Tonioli dons very bold leather and straps for twist-filled night

The singer landed a spot in the bottom two following her Tango to Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco bawls during Dancing with the Stars

In her exit interview, the 32-year-old was asked if she had been experiencing any "secret" pain behind-the-scenes, to which she responded: "Secretly? My feet have hurt since day one, OK? My feet and my left toe. My left big toe has been killing me."

She went on: "My back, and my hip flexors. Killing me, my neck. You saw that contraption? OK, I'm gonna have weeks of massages to get this neck to feel back to normal.

"But I can't even complain because those dancers, as I've been noticing, there's never a moment when they're not feeling something. It’s a finger, it's neck, it's their head, it's a leg, foot, toe. And they do it all the time, 24/7 nonstop."

MORE: Dancing with the Stars suffers big loss ahead of Halloween show - details

MORE: Dancing with the Stars winners you've forgotten about: Nicole Scherzinger, Rumer Willis and more

Despite scoring a high mark of 36 from the judges, Jordan still found herself in the bottom two alongside Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev, who scored 37 points.

Jordan Sparks was eliminated at the end of Halloween Week

In the end, the judges decided to save Heidi and Artem, with Len Goodman casting the deciding vote. He said: "I gave both couples nines tonight.I thought Jordin had a breakthrough, it was her best dance for me so far. However, I have to look at the complete competition and what I've seen throughout at this time of the show. And for that reason, I'm saving Heidi and Artem."

On leaving the competition, Jordan said: "You know what, for me, I'm actually really grateful because at least I nailed my frame, which I really wanted. Well you saw that contraption, I really needed to make sure that was there and I'm really happy actually that we finally got something, and we got that from Len.

"So, I'm actually very happy. The judges have been amazing to me all season. I've grown so much on this journey. I am sad to go home, but I am really happy to sleep in tomorrow and to get a massage and to get some physical therapy so and to spend time with my son. So there are a lot. There's lots of Silver Linings."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.