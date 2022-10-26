Bachelor in Paradise fans are saying the same thing about 'defensive' Johnny after recent episode There's trouble in paradise...

The recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise had fans saying the same thing about one contestant Johnny DePhillipo. The star, who is currently in a couple with Victoria Fuller, sparked plenty of conversation on social media from viewers when the pair got together to have a tense discussion.

Victoria and Johnny were previously separated for a week and Victoria explored a connection with Alex Bordyukov, who Victoria described as "checking boxes". "He kind of checked a lot of boxes for me on the outside. He met a lot of requirements," she explained.

This, however, prompted Johnny to put up his defense, as he said: "Do your thing, because you obviously want to explore."

Fans had plenty to say on the tense moment. One person wrote on Twitter: "Honestly Johnny's acting defensive cuz he's insecure that he can't give Victoria what she wants in the timeline she wants, but he doesn't want her to leave him. He's the kind of immature guy that will waste your time but beg you to stay."

Fans had plenty to say about Johnny and Victoria's recent conversation

Another agreed, stating: "Why is Johnny in this franchise if he doesn’t want to get engaged??? #BachelorInParadise," as a third said: "Johnny!! Bro! Victoria is being a grownup and you are being a child! Her 'checklist' is what she's looking for in a partner! Traits she is sees in her future hubs!"

However, another fan was more sympathetic to the reality star, tweeting: "Feel so bad for Johnny but let's be so real and blunt here, Victoria and Alex look and make A LOT more sense. Maturity wise, intellect, future goals they are so much more on the same page. And Victoria is not a bad person for realizing that."

Are you watching season eight of the show?

Later on, Victoria herself explained where her head was at to Johnny, admitting that she's keen to find exactly what she's looking for. "I did not mean to make you feel like you were not living up to a checklist because you're so much more than just a checklist," she told him.

"I want to have kids very soon. I want a family. I want a husband. I want to be engaged. I want to start a life with somebody… Are we at the same place in life?" It'll be up to Victoria who to choose at the next rose ceremony.

