Meet The Rookie: Feds star Niecy Nash's wife - who also stars in the show! The pair tied the knot in 2020

Niecy Nash is known and loved for her portrayal of Simone Clark in ABC's The Rookie: Feds. But how much do you know about her life behind the camera?

Find out all about her wife, Jessica Betts, here - including the recent cameo she made in the police procedural drama!

Is Niecy Nash married?

Yes, Niecy Nash is married to singer Jessica Betts. The couple tied the knot at their home in Ventura, California on 29 August 2020 in front of their closest friends and family.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the actress shared a stunning picture from the ceremony, showing the newlyweds holding hands after saying 'I do'. She captioned the snap: "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts," adding the hashtag "#LoveWins" alongside an engagement ring emoji.

The pair first connected on social media in 2015 when Niecy was still married to her now-ex-husband, Jay Tucker.

While their relationship was initially platonic, following her split with Jay in October 2019, Niecy and Jessica soon realized that they wanted to be more than friends.

Niecy and Jessica tied the knot in 2020

"I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being," Niecy told People. "But we began to see each other in a way we never had before. Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it. But I've learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time."

The Dahmer actress was married twice before her relationship with Jessica, enjoying a 13-year marriage to ordained minister Don Nash, with whom she shares three children. The pair divorced in 2007 and in 2010, she became engaged to Jay Tucker.

Niecy was married to Jay from 2011 to 2019, when they announced their pending divorce, which was finalized in March 2020.

Did Niecy Nash's wife make a cameo in The Rookie: Feds?

She did indeed! Jessica first appeared in episode three of the series, playing Simone's love interest, DJ.

Jessica in The Rookie: Feds

The two characters locked eyes outside of Simone's father's house when the FBI rookie mistook her for a man. "Scuse me sir," she said, before DJ quickly responded: "Sir?"

A flustered Simone replied, "Mam? Sorry. My bad," before DJ reassured her, "It's cool, it happens."

