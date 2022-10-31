The Rookie: Feds star Kevin Zegers shares hospitalization that saved his life

The Rookie: Feds premiered in late September, and has won legions of loyal fans who are already hooked.

Fans are full of praise in particular for Brendon and Lucy's scenes, with people fond of how cute their friendship is, so viewers might be surprised to learn that Kevin Zegers, who plays Brendon, has quite a dark past.

The 38-year-old actor, who starred in Gossip Girl for five years, struggled with addiction before getting clean in 2011.

Kevin marked his 10 years sober in April 2021, with an emotional post detailing how he'd hit rock bottom, ending up homeless in 2011.

"10 years ago today, I was sleeping on a St. Paul sidewalk. One small suitcase of possessions left to my name. I was bankrupt, in every way possible. Addiction had taken over my life. I'd been hospitalized, institutionalized and intervened on more times than I can recall," he wrote in the candid message.

Kevin Zegers is now starring in The Rookie: Feds

"I was too sick for anyone to continue to watch," he added. "But something happened when I woke up in a hospital bed the next morning, something I’m grateful for to this day. I woke up broken. I had run out of road. I couldn't do this alone anymore. And I plead for help."

The actor shared that asking for help was what changed everything for him, explaining that the biggest thing that helped him in his recovery was humility.

Kevin Zegers' new show, The Rookie: Feds, is a huge hit

"If you're at the end of your road, I implore you to reach up your hand. Rely on the kindness of others. We're out here. Willing and able to help in any way that we can."

Kevin went on to meet his wife, Jaime Feld Zegers, who he married in 2013, and shares two daughters with.

Jaime has been celebrating her partner's success in The Rookie: Feds, writing on Instagram: "Congratulations to this amazing group of people. Can't wait to watch ALL of you, but especially my @kevinzegers1984. So proud."

