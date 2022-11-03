Why Netflix's Killer Sally is your next true-crime watch Fans have a lot to say about the new documentary...

Looking for a new true-crime watch? Netflix has the answer. The new documentary mini-series focuses on a notorious crime that took place in the mid-nineties which shocked the nation.

MORE: Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer drama crew member criticises show: 'I was treated horribly'

Killer Sally tells the story of bodybuilder Sally McNeil who fatally shot her husband Ray. Find out all about the documentary and what happened below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen Netflix's new true-crime series, Killer Sally?

What is Killer Sally about?

The three-episode series tells the story of when Sally while being choked by her husband shot Ray. Sally, who was a bodybuilder, claimed the act was in self-defense after being abused by her husband for years.

The synopsis reads: "Sally claimed it was self-defense, a split-second decision to save her life. The prosecution argued it was premeditated murder, the revenge of a jealous and aggressive wife. They called her a 'thug,' a 'bully,' and a 'monster'.

"The media referred to her as the 'brawny bride' and the 'pumped-up princess'. Sally says she spent her life doing whatever it took to survive, caught in a cycle of violence that began in childhood and ended with Ray's death. This complex true crime story examines domestic violence, gender roles, and the world of bodybuilding."

MORE: Blockbuster: viewers give verdict on Netflix's new show – so is it worth the watch?

MORE: Netflix fantasy series finally renewed after fans beg for another series

Sally McNeil was a bodybuilder before she shot her husband

What's the true story behind Killer Sally?

When Sally was 27, she married 23-year-old Ray McNeil. The pair were both bodybuilders and competed professionally, although it sparked some tension in their marriage. Sally began working on a 'fetish business' on the side during which she earned money by having clients who would pay her to defeat them in wrestling sessions.

On Valentine's Day in 1995, Ray returned to their marital home and the couple got into a heated argument. As the documentary reveals, Sally went to find a shotgun and shot her husband in the abdomen and the head. Sally then called 911 on herself immediately after.

MORE: Meet the full cast of The Crown season five

Ray McNeil and Sally McNeil pictured in the 90s

Where is Sally McNeil now?

A year after Ray's death, while on trial, Sally admitted to killing Ray. The bodybuilder's defense was that she was justified in her actions due to Ray's ongoing abuse and, on the night in question, his choking and hitting her. However, it's been reported that no DNA was found on him to back up this claim.

The prosecution, led by attorney Dan Goldstein, claimed that due to her physique and her lifestyle, as well as previous convictions, Sally had murdered Ray and not acted in self-defense.

In 1996, the court decided she was guilty of second-degree murder, meaning that she did intend to kill her husband, but in the heat of the moment as opposed to in a premeditated fashion. She was sentenced to 19 years. Sally spent her sentence at the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla. In June 2020, she was released on parole and now resides in north California.

Sally McNeil was released on parole in 2020

What are fans making of Killer Sally?

Fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the eye-opening documentary and many agree that Sally acted in self-defense. One person wrote: "Sally McNeil in that questioning room with her kids is heartbreaking. I’m sitting here crying. Where is the justice?!? #killersally."

A second tweeted: "Just finished #KillerSally on Netflix. It just seems like one of the worst miscarriages of justice, and the DA simply enjoyed destroying this abused woman for sport." A third agreed, asking on social media: "Why are women jailed for defending themselves against abusive men? #KillerSally."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.