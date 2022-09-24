Monster: viewers in tears over harrowing moment in true-crime series Have you been watching the new series?

Viewers have been obsessing over DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the new Ryan Murphy series to land on Netflix. The series tells the story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of America’s most notorious serial killers - and while viewers have been shocked at the hard-hitting series - there is one episode, in particular, that has left viewers in tears…

MORE: Monster: what happened to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer?

Taking to Twitter, people were quick to discuss episode six, which saw the death of Tony Hughes, a 31-year-old deaf man who was lured to Dahmer’s apartment. One person wrote: "Not even 20 minutes into Episode 6 of #Dahmer and I have tears in my eyes seeing Tony go into this club, I don’t think it was a good idea for me to watch a show about Black people getting murdered cause this is infuriating and heartbreaking."

Loading the player...

WATCH: DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story trailer

Another person added: "Every episode of #Dahmer should’ve been like Episode 6. The way they’ve told Tony’s story and humanised him unlike the rest of the true crime genre was beautiful and so heartbreaking.

What did you think of the episode?

He deserves his story to be told and for people to remember his goodness, not to remember Dahmer," while a third person added: "Episode 6 of #Dahmer - ‘Silenced’ is one of the most brilliant, nuanced and heartbreaking episodes of television I’ve watched in a long, long while."

MORE: 7 best crime documentaries on Netflix that are a must-watch

MORE: Netflix's I Just Killed My Dad: Where is Anthony Templet now?

The new series has been met with some controversy, as some families of Dahmer’s victims have spoken out against the show. A Twitter user named Ericthulu, who claims to be a cousin of 19-year-old victim Errol Lindsey (and his older sister Rita Isbell who also features in the show giving evidence in court), wrote: "My family found out when everyone else did. So when they say they're doing this 'with respect to the victims' or 'honouring the dignity of the families,' no one contacts them.

"My cousins wake up every few months at this point with a bunch of calls and messages and they know there's another Dahmer show. It's cruel."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.