Netflix fantasy series finally renewed after fans beg for another series

Fans have been somewhat nervous over the last few weeks about the future of Netflix's fantasy series Sandman while awaiting news on season two – and it looks like their dreams have come true! Neil Gaiman has confirmed that the show will be back for a second season – and we couldn't be more excited.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "The rumours are true. Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen... has indeed happened."

WATCH: Who is Nada in The Sandman?

The renewal confirmation was previously accidentally leaked on Wednesday by DC Comics’ official Twitter page, reading: "The dream continues. [The Sandman] will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless."

Sandman has been renewed for season two

Viewers were thrilled with the good news, with one writing: "It’s really happening! So excited for @Netflix_Sandman family and fans. The love is real." Another person added: " This is very very good news to wake up to!!!"

Meanwhile, fans have been devastated to learn that Fate: The Winx Saga would not be back for a third season. The news was shared on social media by the drama's showrunner Brian Young, who admitted the announcement was "tough" to share. "Hi all! This is not fun news to share," he began, adding: "But Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga."

Winx Saga has sadly been cancelled

He added: " This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It's a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I'm so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters."

