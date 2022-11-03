Blockbuster: viewers give verdict on Netflix's new show – so is it worth the watch? Will you be watching the new sitcom?

Blockbuster is the latest show to land on Netflix, and we can't wait to watch! Starring Ant Man's Randall Park and Brooklyn 99 star Melissa Fumero, the show is set to be a hit. But are viewers enjoying it? Find out here…

Taking to Twitter, it seems that the response has been overwhelmingly positive, with one person writing: "I’m 8 mins in to the pilot episode of Blockbuster and I’m completely hooked It’s the perfect show for me #Blockbuster," while another person added: "Watched the first two episodes of @netflix Blockbuster w/ Randall Park & Melissa Fumero & I'm so happy this show exists.

"The nostalgia of hanging out in a video store w/ my buddies growing up & then actually growing up...it just feels right."

A third person tweeted: " Timmy & Percy’s little bubble bath dance reminded me of Max’s scrimp walk. SO cute! Just a brief moment of bliss... So delightful!"

So what is Blockbuster about? The story follows Timmy Yoon, an analog dreamer who has spent his entire adult life dedicated to his first love, movies — a passion that's kept him at his first and only job, managing his hometown Blockbuster Video. After discovering that his store is officially the last Blockbuster in America, he takes action to stay open and keep his friends employed.

"Timmy and his staff quickly come to realize that being home to the last Blockbuster might actually be exactly what their community needs to rekindle the human connections they lost to the digital age. It also unexpectedly reunites him with his long-time crush Eliza, who's recently come back to work for him."

