Nikita Kuzmin's tears as he breaks silence following exit from Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin has broken his silence after he and dance partner, Ellie Simmonds, were voted off the show on Sunday Night.

Taking to Instagram, the Ukrainian pro shared several photos taken throughout their time together on the hit BBC dance show and revealed he was "beyond grateful for every single second" he spent alongside Ellie.

"Didn't want to write this so early, but here we go…" he said alongside a crying face emoji.

"Our Strictly journey came to an end. Earlier than we wanted, but boy I've loved every single moment with you.

Nikita and Ellie are the sixth couple to leave the show

"You're the most beautiful, pure, sincere, genuine, loving human. I may have taught you dancing but you taught me so much about compassion, sincerity, love and so much about life. Keep doing incredible things the way you do."

He continued: "This has been without a doubt one of the most special times in my life. You've inspired me as a choreographer as well as inspiring me in life. I am beyond grateful for every single second that I got to spend with you.

"Not sure what I'll do without you talking to me non-stop for a whole day," he joked, before telling her: "REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE SIMMONDS! KEEP PROVING EVERYONE WRONG THE WAY YOU LOVE TO DO IT. I will miss you so much and I love you @elliesimmonds #teamelita."

The pair have become good friends since the start of the show

Ellie, a Paralympian swimmer, is yet to react to Nikita's post, but many of his fellow Strictly colleagues shared their thoughts.

"Beautiful words Nikita!!!! You two have pushed boundaries beyond expectations. And yes we all love you @elliesimmonds!" wrote Katya Jones, whilst Amy Dowden added: "So proud of you @nikita__kuzmin you and @elliesimmonds made such a beautiful partnerships and performances x."