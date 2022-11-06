Ola and James Jordan's Strictly verdict: Will Mellor's comeback, Hamza's Cha Cha and why we disagree with the judges The competition has reached the halfway point!

Strictly Come Dancing saw so many spectacular performances this weekend from a sultry Argentine Tango to an ultra-elegant Vienese waltz.

The competition is certainly heating up as it hit the half way mark, and giving their verdict on on this weeks show-stopping moments are Strictly professionals and champion dancers Ola and James Jordan who have dubbed this week "the best week so far."

WATCH: Craig gives his first 10 of the series but it's not for a dance!

Scroll on for home truths, dicy score discussion and of course their favourite moments…

What did you think of the show last night?

James: "I actually thought it was the best week so far this year. Everyone was really good. I think that's because there were no themes, there was no messing about, everyone was just doing proper ballroom and latin dancing. There was no real couples choice, just proper old school Strictly, which is what people fell in love with originally. Very, very high standard.

"Honestly, everyone was so good, if we start with Hamza for example…"

Hamza and Jowita scored 39 for their fabulous routine

Ola: "I think he was really good. I really liked it. When I first heard he had 10's I thought, really? But when I watched it again, he was incredible. His leg action was really nice, even though I still think he's very pigeon-toed in some places. He looks to me like he's done ballroom dancing, you know? There are some things you can't teach, he's good!

James: "Yeah he was really good, I wouldn't have given it a 10 though. Had I been on the panel, I would definitely have mentioned the fact that his feet were turned in, they were quite sickled at times. However, it was still brilliant. I'm not knocking the guy…

"He was doing certain things I've never seen any celebrity do before. He's so natural, and his control of his body and the opposition and rotation that he has, is really, really difficult to master. But the sickled feet for me is a big reason it’s not a 10. He needs to really work on that as he's going forward. Although they're such a likeable couple. I don't think it's going to affect them too much. "

What did you make of Ellie Taylor's score from Craig?

James: Giving them a three was very harsh. I normally agree with Craig on a lot of things but it was never a three. I really enjoyed what Johannes did with the choreography. It was very clever, especially because Rumba is really difficult dance.

Ellie and Johannes received three points from Craig

"He showcased her to the best of her abilities. And I thought she looked really nice and elegant and sophisticated. I liked the routine. If I was judging I would have given her a six to be honest with you."

"I think he's done that because people at home would say: 'that was never ever s three' and they pick up the phone and vote."

Who do you think has stepped up their game this week?

James: "Will Mellor is back! I feel that he was so much better than the last few weeks, he came out on week one and blew everyone away, myself and and Ola fell in love with him and thought his performance was the best thing since sliced bread… and then it all just went very meh, okay. This week, I actually felt he did a fantastic job."

Will took the audience by storm

Ola: "I am so happy that he's back in the competition."

James: "I do think the faster dances suit him. Even down to his ballroom frame, it was really well polished. The routine was very good. It was quite an intricate routine as well. She didn't go easy on him. It was quite difficult choreography and I just think he coped with it very, very well."

Ola: "We said the last few weeks that Will needed something to get him back in the competition. We even wondered if he was going to face the dance off soon because he hadn’t topped his first performance. He’s back now though!”

James: "Kym went out there with the Argentine Tango and I thought it was exceptional. I wouldn't have given it a 10 though. There were a couple of the lifts that I felt were a bit awkward. But apart from that, I thought it was amazing."

Who didn't meet the mark this week?

James: "The only one for me that was not as good was Tyler, who did the Viennese Waltz. It was a tough dance for him because he's quite a rhythmical, fun, and he like likes the high energy dances. The Viennese Waltz is a lot more subdued that the other dances he’s done and he just looked a bit awkward in his posture, his frame was a bit off. It just was not his best performance.

Ola: "I quite liked him…"

James: [Jokingly] “Well that's because you fancy him!"

Ola: "Well, he still did a good job. He’s not my top though. Hamza, for example, is dancing far better." James: "But then when Tyler did his Cha Cha, although we said he needed more Cha Cha content he was still amazing, so he's definitely got the ability to improve - but I agree, Hamza is a better all rounder.

Who shocked you the most this week?

Ola: "Actually I think Kym was really good in that Argentine Tango, her feet were really nice, I really liked her performance."

Kym and Graziano performed brilliantly

James: "Fleur East for me. Normally I'm quite harsh on her because I find her a little bit too intense. Last night however, we thought she was so beautiful. She needed a soft dance to show her softer side.

Ola: "I think she needs to take that into all her dances even when she thinks she wants to go 'Wham, mam thank you, ma'am,' she needs that softness running through her body even when she's doing the high energy dances because it really suited her.

James: "I love her character. I love her personality. I've always liked her from her singing days and everything. Maybe my expectations were much higher for her but last night, I just felt it's the first time I've seen that softness - and I didn't expect it. I really enjoyed performance last night."

Who do you think is in danger this week?

James: "Based on last night and the way the judges put the leaderboards, I’d say the two Ellies.

"There's no way Tony is going to go, and there's no way Tyler or Will are going to be in the bottom two because they're too popular still.

Ola: "If there's three people with the same score you only have to get one mark less than the others in the public vote and you've dropped like four places or something. It's very easy to drop down the leaderboard when there's ties. " James: "It's tough, I would have probably put the two Ellie's in the bottom two based on the leaderboard."

Who would you say has improved the most?

James: "Tony Adams! When I saw him in week one I thought oh dear, this is gonna be a car crash but he's my favourite. Entertainment-wise I can't wait to see what it's going to do. And that's also kudos to Katya as well because she does always put really good routines together. She knows how to get the best out of someone that's not good. That's a skill that is."

