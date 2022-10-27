Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin talks 'difficult' update on family living in Ukraine

Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin has opened up about the realities of having family and friends living the Ukraine during the war, calling the situation "heartbreaking".

DISCOVER: Strictly Come Dancing couples that survived the so-called Strictly curse

Speaking on Loose Women alongside his Strictly co-star, Ellie Simmonds, he said: "It's quite difficult, therefore I try to – I call my grandparents every single day, it's really important for me to know what's happening, especially in the last two weeks [as things have gotten worse.]"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nikita talking about his grandparents in Ukraine back in March

"I'm trying keep my head clear on what I have to do and how to help my country. The most important thing for me is to know my friends and family are safe and that my country is fighting back… Of course, we can't avoid the war, we can't give up, but I hope it ends as soon as possible – and it's heartbreaking."

Nikita previously opened up about his family back in March, telling Lorraine: "Luckily, we still have contact with her so we are video calling her all the time. She's actually trying to protect us and every time we can hear gunshots or explosions in the background, she's always telling us it's a movie she's put on the TV.

"Afterwards, a couple of hours later, she's confessing actually that those were real bombs and real gunshots and that's incredibly scary."

Nikita is currently performing on Strictly Come Dancing

The 24-year-old has previously opened up to his large following on social media about the invasion of Ukraine at the hands of Vladimir Putin, urging them to not stay silent on what's happening.

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis holds 'deep affection' for Strictly's Giovanni Pernice - expert discusses relationship

READ: Strictly's Will Mellor 'couldn't get out of bed' following heartbreaking loss

Nikita said on his Instagram: "Thanks to so many of you who donated! This is why we have a platform like this. To help and spread awareness about what's really going on. Please keep donating if you have a chance.

"Keep sharing information about the severity of the INVASION so we can get more help," he continued, before adding: "Don't stay silent – talk, discuss, post, donate, give accommodation, help with transport. This is not only Ukraine's fight. This is for the whole world. It's a fight for peace, for freedom."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.