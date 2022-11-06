Strictly viewers saying the same thing about Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova's romantic performance The pair have been dating since January

Strictly Come Dancing stars Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova delivered a stunning pro performance on Sunday night's show - and viewers are all saying the same thing about the couple.

The dancers, who are in a romantic relationship, performed a moving routine to Bridge Over Troubled Water, which was sung by actor Luke Evans.

WATCH: Strictly's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova perform a romantic routine

Fans of the show took to Twitter to comment on the epic dance, with many pointing out the undeniable chemistry between the pair.

One person wrote: "Kai and Nadiya dancing to Luke Evans singing 'bridge over troubled water' is everything," while another added: "That felt like I was watching Kai and Nadiya have the first dance at their wedding."

A third viewer tweeted: "Kai and Nadiya dancing together is just beautiful. Their love for each other is so evident," while another agreed, commenting: "Kai and Nadiya as real-life boyfriend and girlfriend dancing together is so beautiful."

While fans were overjoyed to see the pair take a turn around the ballroom together, they were sad to see the departure of paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds and her dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin.

Kai and Nadiya performed a romantic routine on Sunday

The duo became the sixth couple to leave the show on Sunday night after their Charleston to Too Darn Hot landed them in the bottom two along with Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu.

The judges' decision to save Molly and Carlos was unanimous, with Craig Revel Horwood saying: "Well, the couple I'd like to save are a couple that I think danced better than they did on Saturday night in this particular dance-off and that couple is Molly and Carlos."

Motsi Mabuse added: "First of all I thought that dance-off was incredible. Both couples really, really just danced exceptionally well. I have decided to save Molly and Carlos."

Ellie and Nikita were the latest couple to leave the competition

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment over Ellie's exit, with one person writing: "We will miss you Ellie!" while another added: "Gutted. Wasn’t ready for this. Gonna miss the partnership between @EllieSimmonds1@kuzmin__nikita won’t be the same without you both."

On leaving the BBC programme, Ellie said: "I've literally had the time of my life. It’s been the most incredible experience - life-changing really… We went out there and danced our life out every single night and I loved it so much."

