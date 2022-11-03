Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly confirms new relationship after Nikita Kuzmin rumours

Tilly Ramsay has confirmed she is in a new relationship during a recent TV appearance alongside her dad Gordon.

Revealing the news on Friday's episode of Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer, Tilly appeared red-faced as dad Gordon persisted: "Have you got a boyfriend, yes or no? Matilda?"

Tilly was very embarrassed by his line of questioning and after trying to avoid the question, Gordon exclaimed: "Yes! She's got a boyfriend. Finally." The revelation was followed by a celebratory dance around the room from the professional chef.

Despite the exciting news, the influencer didn't reveal anything about her mystery man, but Gordon's dance break saw him swivelling his hips and humming what seemed to resemble the Strictly Come Dancing theme tune.

The duo appeared on Strictly last year

This sparked a reaction from fans on Twitter with one writing: "So did that mean #Tilly & #Nikita?!" The speculation comes after professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin confirmed he split with his girlfriend of five years last month.

Both parties are yet to confirm any reports of the rumoured romance but did appear incredibly close during their time on the show, despite confirming they were just friends.

After Nikita was pictured leaving Tilly's flat during the competition last year, the daughter of Gordon Ramsay exclusively told HELLO!: "No, no – we were filming a VT for the show. We really are just good friends and dance partners!"

The pair have such a great friendship

Tilly has previously confirmed that she is single after dating Seth Mack back in 2019. She also cheekily went on a date with Gino D’Acampo's son Luciano, who revealed to her dad Gordon Ramsay that he was at his restaurant with Tilly while they filmed one of their road trip shows.

Joking about the situation on The Jonathan Ross Show, Gordon said: "We were driving through San Francisco and FaceTiming Luciano, and all of a sudden Tilly pops up behind them, and they are out having lunch. I think they are friends."

