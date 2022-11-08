All there is to know about The Crown's Jonny Lee Miller The actor is playing former Prime Minister John Major

The Crown's fifth series has officially landed on Netflix and fans are wasting no time at all getting stuck into each episode. The royal drama's return brings with it a fresh batch of actors portraying historical and present figures we all know and recognise.

In addition to big names such as Imelda Staunton's role as the Queen, Jonathan Pryce's portrayal as Prince Philip and Elizabeth Debicki as the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is British actor Jonny Lee Miller whom will look familiar to views. Intrigued to know more? Here's what we know…

WATCH: The Crown season five official trailer

Who is The Crown's Jonny Lee Miller?

Jonny Lee Miller, 49, is an actor who has appeared in many films and TV shows over the years. The star was born and raised in London and was inspired by his parents, Anna and Alan, to go into acting.

It seems Jonny comes from a thespian background, so it's perhaps unsurprising that he followed a similar career path. Both his mother and father acted in the theatre, and his grandfather was Bernard Lee, an actor who was perhaps best-known for appearing as M in the first 11 James Bond films, appearing alongside Sean Connery, Roger Moore and George Lazenby.

Jonny Lee Miller will appear in season five of The Crown

What else has The Crown's Jonny Lee Miller been in?

Jonny's had many roles in TV programmes over the years. In his early career, he had stints on shows like Doctor Who, EastEnders, Casualty and Prime Suspect. In film, his big break came in 1995 when he starred opposite Angelina Jolie (whom he would later marry) in the film, Hackers.

Soon after, he landed the part of Sickboy in the film Trainspotting along with Ewen McGregor, Ewen Bremner and Robert Carlyle. The role is one that made him a household name.

In more recent years, Jonny starred as lead actor in CBS show, Elementary, a modern adaptation of Sherlock Holmes which also starred Lucy Liu.

Jonny also appeared in the film, Hackers, where he met first wife, Angelina

What else is there to know about The Crown's Jonny Lee Miller?

Jonny married his Hackers co-star Angelina Jolie in 1996 just six months after they met. After eighteen months of marriage, Jonny and Angelina decided to separate and were legally divorced in 1999. Despite calling it quits, however, the pair have remained good friends.

In 2006, Jonny began dating the actress Michele Hicks, best-known for her roles in Law and Order and Orange Is the New Black. The couple welcomed a son together, Buster Timothy Miller, in 2008 the same year they tied the knot. However, in 2018, the pair divorced.

