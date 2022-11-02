Downton Abbey fans will be more than familiar with Michelle Dockery thanks to her role as Lady Mary Crawley in the beloved period drama franchise.

But the actress, who has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award four times, has appeared in many other brilliant dramas over the course of her career. If you're looking for more TV recommendations starring the Downton actress, then check out these five shows…

Anatomy of a Scandal

Anatomy of a Scandal is one of Michelle's more recent projects. The Netflix drama was based on the Sarah Vaugh novel of the same name and told the story of an MP who goes through a high-profile political scandal. Michelle took on the role of Barrister Kate Woodcroft and starred alongside Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend.

Defending Jacob

Defending Jacob was released on Apple TV+ in 2020 and the mini-series went down a treat with fans. Michelle starred opposite Chris Evans as the married couple, Laurie and Andy Barber, whose lives are turned upside down when their 14-year-old son is charged with murder.

Good Behaviour

Michelle lead the cast of this gritty American drama which aired on TNT back in 2015. The Downton star played Leticia 'Letty' Raines, a thief, con artist and drug user, who is released from prison for good behaviour and seeks to regain custody of her ten-year-old son, Jacob.

Soon after, Letty finds herself involved in a professional hit job, and seeks to prevent it, but soon strikes up a complicated relationship with the hitman.

Godless

Love western drama? Godless, which aired in 2016, follows a young outlaw on the run who suddenly finds himself in a small town in Mexico populated only by women. The miniseries aired on Netflix and features a brilliant consisting of Michelle, Jack O'Connell, Scoot McNairy and Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Restless

While Michelle was working on Downton, she land a role in the miniseries, Restless, which aired in 2012. Michelle played the role of Ruth Gilmartin and the show, branded a World War II spy thriller, is an adaptation of William Boyd's espionage novel Restless. Also in the cast are Hayley Atwell, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon and Charlotte Rampling.

