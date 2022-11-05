Elizabeth Debicki reacts to Dame Judi Dench's criticism of The Crown: 'It's clearly fictional' The actress plays Princess Diana in season five of The Crown

With season five of The Crown set to make its debut on Netflix, several figures, including Dame Judi Dench and Sir John Major, have criticised the show for its depiction of the British Royal Family, and now, actress Elizabeth Debicki – who plays Princess Diana – is weighing in on the discussion.

Back in October, Dame Judi stated that Netflix "seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism," citing that a disclaimer should be added to the programme, which has since come into effect.

Of course, the Hollywood star's comments made headlines, but in a new interview with The Guardian, Elizabeth is revealing what she thinks:

"I understand what the show is, and what it's trying to do," explained Elizabeth. "I also understand the reaction to it. I think this is a period of time that's been told many times over and will continue to be told, and I know the degree of care and respect people enter into these stories with."

She continued: "I mean, it is clearly fictional. I feel like audiences know that, because there are actors, playing parts. I never watched The Crown and thought, this is a documentary, or this is obviously true."

Season five of The Crown will be released on 9 November

Over the past few weeks, some of Elizabeth's co-stars have also commented on the ongoing criticism, including Sir Jonathan Pryce, who plays the Duke of Edinburgh.

Speaking to Deadline, the actor said that he understood why former prime minister Sir John Major – who will be played by Jonny Lee Miller – had been "voicing his disquiet because he was there". However, he continued: "I'm hugely disappointed by my fellow artistes."

Sir Jonathan Pryce, who plays the Duke of Edinburgh, has also commented on the criticism

Jonathan insisted that "the vast majority of people know it's a drama. They've been watching it for four seasons." Previous series have focused on the royals up until 1990, with the latest installment bringing the narrative up until the early 2000s.

