I'm A Celeb's Ant and Dec reveal Olivia Attwood's future on show following departure The duo addressed the Love Island star's departure

I'm A Celeb hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly have confirmed that Olivia Attwood departed from the show due to "medical reasons" and will not be returning for the remainder of the series.

During Monday night's programme, Dec told viewers: "Unfortunately, Olivia Attwood has left the jungle for medical reasons and sadly won't be returning."

Ant added: "Now, she does feature in tonight's show, which was filmed before she had to leave. We're very sad to see her go and we wish her well."

The explanation comes after the star broke her silence via her Instagram page. A spokesperson for the 31-year-old said that Olivia had left the show for "reasons beyond her control".

The statement read: "To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement.

"She dreamed of doing I'm A Celebrity for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

"However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.

"You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year.

"Ps. Who's going to roast Matt Hancock now??"

An insider told The Sun on Monday that the former Love Island star had been forced to leave the show due to a medical issue overnight and despite wanting to rejoin the camp, was unable to.

A rep for I'm a Celebrity told the publication: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

"Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

