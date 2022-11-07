Olivia Attwood breaks silence following shock I'm A Celeb exit

Olivia Attwood has broken her silence following her shock departure from I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

MORE: I'm A Celeb's Ant and Dec reveal Olivia Attwood's future on show following departure

The 31-year-old was forced to withdraw from the competition on medical grounds. A spokesperson for the star has taken to her Instagram Stories to address her exit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm a Celebrity's 2022 line-up: meet the celebs

The message read: "To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement.

"She dreamed of doing I'm A Celebrity for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

"However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.

MORE: Meet Declan Donnelly's famous exes before marrying wife Ali

RELATED: Mike Tindall reveals wife Zara's 'biggest worry' over I'm A Celebrity appearance

"You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year.

Olivia's team shared a message on Instagram

"Ps. Who's going to roast Matt Hancock now??"

An insider told The Sun on Monday that the former Love Island star had been forced to leave the show due to a medical issue overnight and despite wanting to rejoin the camp, was unable to.

A rep for I'm a Celebrity told the publication: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

Olivia left the jungle after just 24 hours

"Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show." HELLO! has reached out to ITV for more information.

Ahead of her debut on the ITV show, Olivia expressed her excitement about joining the line-up. "I’m A Celebrity is such an iconic programme and this year has been incredible," she said. "I am going straight into filming a new documentary when I finish and so there won’t be much rest for me on the other side but it’s so exciting. Getting the call to be part of this programme blew my mind."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.