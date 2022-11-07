Mike Tindall stunned his fellow I'm A Celebrity campmates when he showed off his incredible rapping skills during Monday's show.

After telling journalist Charlene White that he knew all the words to Boom! Shake The Room by DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, the former rugby player was encouraged to perform a rendition of the song.

WATCH: Mike Tindall raps to campmates on I'm A Celebrity

Charlene said to Mike: "You can't tell me that and I don't announce it."

Mike then proceeded to rap while his fellow campmates joined in on the backing vocals.

Impressed by his amazing talent, DJ Chris Moyles renamed Mike "Vanilla Mike".

Fans of the show were equally impressed with the 44-year-old, who is married to the late Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall.

One person tweeted: "Mike Tindall rapping to Ice Ice Baby and Boom! Shake the room has already made this year's #ImACeleb worth watching," while another added: "Mike Tindall is bossing I'm a celeb - I so did not expect his encyclopedic knowledge of 90s cheesy rap but I'm loving it!!"

Mike left his campmates stunned

A third viewer commented: "Loving Mike Tindall already!! Cheesy 90s rap… I'm here for it!" while another wrote: "Can just imagine Mike Tindall being the one to get up on karaoke at family parties with the royal family."

In the same episode, Mike revealed how he first met his wife, Zara. Speaking to campmates Babatúndé Aléshé and Owen Warner, he explained that the pair met in Sydney in 2003. "I was at the World Cup, she was out watching. I got dropped from the semi-final," he said. "I was [expletive] off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney].

"They'd met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting from there."

Mike is married to Zara Tindall

Owen replied: "So if you never got dropped you never would have met her?" to which Mike responded: "Best decision of Clive Woodward's life."

Describing his first date with the royal, he said: "First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."

