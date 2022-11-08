I'm A Celeb viewers issue warning after Boy George takes swipe at campmate

The I'm A Celeb contestants have only been in the jungle for two days and tensions between the campmates are already beginning to rise.

In Monday night's episode, Boy George branded journalist Charlene White a "bossy boots" and viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to warn the pop icon.

The comment came during dinner time at camp when the contestants dined on mud crabs, mushrooms and rice.

Unhappy with Charlene's cooking skills, Boy George told viewers in the Bush Telegraph: "I'm a good cook but when someone has already decided to be in charge of the kitchen, it's difficult to have your say."

He later added: "The food was horrible. The mushrooms weren't cooked enough. I almost stepped in at one point and said, 'do you want me to carry on frying it for you?' But then I thought I don't want to step on Charlene's toes.

"It feels like there's a hierarchy in the kitchen with Mike [Tindall] and Charlene. She's very sweet… I don't want to be told what to do by someone. She's quite a bossy boots."

Boy George called Charlene a "bossy boots"

Taking to Twitter, viewers of the show warned Boy George to "watch his mouth" when it comes to Charlene.

One person wrote: "Boy George better not try it with Charlene. We're watching you Boy!" while another added: "Boy George better WATCH his mouth when it comes to Charlene White."

"Boy George has already started talking rubbish! I can't see where Charlene was bossy to him. I hate when people create false narratives just because they can't control others or they are trying to find their place in a group setting. Calm down and give it some time," advised a third viewer.

A number of fans revelled in the drama, however, with one person writing: "Just know Boy George is gonna be the creator of 90% of this year's drama and I'm here for it," while another added: "Me patiently waiting for the next meal so boy George can stir up the pot and start drama."

