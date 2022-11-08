Everything to know about David Tennant’s new drama Litvinenko See the first look image of David as the former KGB officer

ITVX has released the first shocking photo of David Tennant in the upcoming true-crime series Litvinenko, which looks at one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in Metropolitan Police history following the death of a former Russian KGB officer. So what is it all about? Here’s everything we know…

MORE: Grantchester star Robson Green shares major update on season 8 - and fans are thrilled

What is Litvinenko about?

The new ITVX drama follows in the investigation into the 2006 Polonium-210 poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: While we wait for Litvinenko's trailer, check out ITV's hit drama Karen Pirie

The synopsis reads: "The drama will relate how in November 2006 two police officers were called to University College Hospital in London to interview a patient in declining health. The patient was Alexander Litvinenko, a Russian dissident who claimed to have been poisoned on the direct orders of Vladimir Putin.

"During the police interviews, Alexander provided meticulous details from his hospital bedside about the events leading up to his illness, which he knew would prove fatal. His information would ultimately help detectives track down two Russians who had poisoned Litvinenko with Polonium-210, a highly toxic radioactive substance."

David Tennant stars in the upcoming series

The drama is also set to focus on Marina, Alexander’s widow who fought to persuade the British Government to publicly name her husband’s killers and acknowledge the role of the Russian State in his murder.

When is Litvinenko out?

The four-part show will air on ITV’s new streaming platform ITVX from December in the UK. Release date is currently TBC in the US, so watch this space.

MORE: Matt Hancock's hidden health condition rules him out of Bushtucker trials

MORE: Sanditon releases first look images for season three - and fans will be worried

Who is in the cast of Litvinenko?

The show has been penned by Lupin creator George Kay, and stars Doctor Who star David Tennant as Alexander, Catastrophe star Mark Bonnar as Clive Timmons, and Small Axe’s Neil Maskell as Brent Hyatt.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.