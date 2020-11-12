5 shows coming to ITV to get excited about this winter From the return of Marcella to brand new dramas

With the nights drawing in and the colder months incoming, settling down on the sofa to watch fantastic shows is just what we all need.

Luckily, ITV have recently announced some gripping dramas on their schedule that we can all look forward to. From the return of Anna Friel's Marcella to a brand new police surveillance thriller starring Noel Clarke – here's five shows to keep an eye out for.

The Pembrokeshire Murders

Famed actor Luke Evans fronts this new true-crime series which will retell the harrowing story of the murders that shocked the nation in the 1980s. Adapted from the book, Catching the Bullseye Killer, the show sees Luke take on the role of Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins who, in 2006, reopened the cases for further investigation.

Luke Evans will front the new true crime series

Grace

This two-part mini film series comes from the screenwriter and creator of Endeavour, so it's bound to be a fantastic whodunit. It stars John Simm and Richie Campbell as its two leading detectives, Roy Grace and DS Glenn Branson respectively. "The first film, Dead Simple, opens with Grace running inquiries into long forgotten cold cases with little or no prospect of success.

John Simm and Richie Campbell in Grace

"He's fixated by the disappearance of his beloved wife, Sandy, which haunts his thoughts. His unorthodox police methods have come under scrutiny once again and Grace is walking a career tightrope and risks being moved from the job he loves most."

Finding Alice

Keeley Hawes not only produced this six-part drama, but has the starring role, too. Keeley plays Alice who discovers her husband dead at the bottom of the stairs and finds herself trying to live her life without him.

"Alice's beloved partner is no more, and now she can't find the fridge," reads the synopsis. "Family should be a source of comfort, but Harry's parents, Minnie (Gemma Jones) and Gerry (Kenneth Cranham), keep popping round uninvited.

"Whilst Alice's own parents, Roger (Nigel Havers) and Sarah (Joanna Lumley), only seem to add to her list of problems." We can't wait for this!

Marcella

After what feels like forever, series three of Marcella is returning soon. Anna Friel will reprise her role as the police detective, this time working undercover in Belfast on a new case under a new identity.

Anna Friel will return as Marcella

The synopsis reads: "In true Marcella style, the series has interweaving storylines with strands focusing upon the Maguires' criminal operations. As she inhabits the character of Keira, Marcella’s quest for the truth puts her in danger and others in harm's way. Her undercover role makes her take risks, but will her old life eventually catch up with her?"

Viewpoint

Actor, writer and producer Noel Clarke stars in this five-part drama from the creators of Killing Eve and Manhunt. Noel plays DC Martin Young, undertaking a tense police surveillance operation in the heart of a tight-knit Manchester community as he investigates the disappearance of a local teacher. Also starring alongside Noel is Catherine Tyldesley, Bronagh Waugh and Sarah Niles.

