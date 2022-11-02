Sanditon releases first look images for season three - and fans will be worried The new series will arrive in 2023

Sanditon has released a first look at the upcoming third season of the beloved period drama - and fans can expect to see new arrivals ruffle some feathers in the idyllic seaside town.

MORE: Lady Frederick Windsor to star in Sanditon season three - details

The new series, which is set to air in 2023, welcomes the return of Rose Williams as heroine Charlotte Heywood, while Ben Lloyd-Hughes and Crystal Clarke will reprise their roles as Alexander Colbourne and Georgiana Lambe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up on season two yet?

Fans of the show will remember that at the end of season two, it was revealed that Charlotte had become engaged to farmer Ralph Starling (Cai Brigden), a match that her father had encouraged back in series one but Charlotte had, until then, refused to entertain.

Unhappily for fans, who were keen to see Charlotte settle down with Mr Colbourne at the end of the second series, the first look images suggest that things are going well for Charlotte and Ralph, who can be seen looking lovingly at each other during a beach stroll.

MORE: Sanditon: everything we know about season three so far

MORE: Theo James's real wife also starred in Sanditon - did you spot her?

While viewers will be curious to know whether or not Charlotte will tie the knot with the Willingdon farmer in series three, they can rest assured that Mr Colbourne is still in the picture as he can be seen in one of the newly released images (looking very serious, I might add).

Rose Williams and Cai Brigden as Charlotte Heywood and Ralph Starling

Fans can also expect to see Georgiana Lambe entertain a new suitor by the looks of things, as newcomer to the town Lord Montrose, played by Edward Davis, can be seen accompanying the wealthy heiress at a dinner.

A host of familiar faces will also return for the new episodes, including Kris Marshall as determined town developer Tom Parker, alongside Kate Ashfield as Mary Parker and Anne Reid as Lady Denham.

Ben Lloyd-Hughes will return as Mr Colbourne

Jack Fox is back as Edward Denham, while Turlough Convery and Eloise Webb will reprise their roles as Arthur Parker and Augusta Markham. Rounding off the cast are Kevin Eldon as Reverend Hankins and Adrian Scarborough as Dr Fuchs.

The official synopsis reads: "Series three brings viewers back to the burgeoning seaside resort of Sanditon following the romances, friendships, and struggles of Charlotte, Georgiana, the Parker family and the Denhams. But will new visitors to the picturesque coastal town ruffle some feathers amongst our stalwarts of Sanditon?"

Crystal Clarke and newcomer Edward Davis as Georgiana and Lord Montrose

The new series will premiere in 2023 on Masterpiece on PBS in the US. In the UK, the series will air on BritBox and ITV, with a transmission date yet to be confirmed.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.