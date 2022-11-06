Grantchester star Robson Green shares major update on season 8 - and fans are thrilled The actor took to Instagram

Grantchester star Robson Green has revealed that filming has finally wrapped on series eight of the beloved ITV detective drama, which is expected to return sometime next year.

READ: Grantchester season eight: Everything we know so far - cast, plot, more

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actor shared a snap of him in character as DI Georgie Keating alongside Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Grantchester stars share hilarious behind-the-scenes skit

He wrote in the caption: "That's a 'WIND REEL AND PRINT' (WRAP) on another season of Grantchester and once again it has been an absolute privilege to work alongside a cast and production team at the top of their game!

"Also always a joy to team up with the formidable @tombrittney. It really IS a Happy Place. A series that continues to get better with age."

Fans were quick to express their delight in the comments section, with one person writing: "Omg I can't wait. I love it," while another added: "Yes it's always been a great series and a joy to watch for sure. Can't wait to see this new series."

MORE: Grantchester star Robson Green 'devastated' after 350-year-old home destroyed in flood

MORE: Grantchester star Robson Green was in a 'dark place' amid addiction battles

A third fan commented: "I cannot wait! The whole series transports me back in time."

Filming on series eight has wrapped

His co-star Tom also took to the comments, dropping a red heart emoji.

The update comes just two weeks after Robson teased a major cameo in the upcoming series. The 57-year-old shared a photo on Instagram showing him and his co-star, Tom, on set, sitting on a bench next to another actor who had been cropped out of the snap.

In the caption, Robson wrote: "Chillin' with me Vicar that is @tombrittney alongside our very special guest for this series who just happens to be one of the nicest guys on the planet and one of my closest friends! All will be revealed in the new series! @itv @masterpiecepbs @pbs #grantchester."

The series returns next year

Fans were convinced that the mystery guest star could be either Mark Benton, known for his roles on Waterloo Road and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, or Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn.

Both actors have personal connections to Robson, with Mark having starred with the Hexham-born actor in ITV's comedy-drama Northern Lights back in 2006, and Jerome forming half of the music duo, Robson & Jerome, in the 1990s.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.