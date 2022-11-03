Matt Hancock's hidden health condition rules him out of Bushtucker trials Matt Hancock is starring in I'm A Celebrity

Matt Hancock is set to appear on I'm A Celebrity, but the former health secretary has a health condition that will prevent him from taking part in some jungle tasks.

The 44-year-old reportedly contracted trench foot while appearing in Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins in October, and the issue can take up to six months to heal. When recovering from trench foot, it's not advised to get your feet cold or wet, ruling out any swimming or water-based tasks while he's in the jungle.

Trench foot develops if you're in a cold, wet environment for an extended period, and symptoms include tingling, numbness and itching, and can cause difficulty walking.

The politician, who will be joining Mike Tindall and Boy George on the show revealed the reason behind his decision to take part, despite his limitations in the trial department: "I want to raise the ­profile of my dyslexia campaign to help every dyslexic child unleash their potential — even if it means taking an unusual route to get there, via the Australian jungle!"

"I'm A Celebrity... is watched by millions of Brits up and down the country. I want to use this incredible platform to raise awareness, so no child leaves primary school not knowing if they have dyslexia."

Matt Hancock hopes to raise awareness of dyslexia in the jungle

As a result of Matt gaining a place in the Australian jungle, the former cabinet minister has been suspended as a Conservative MP.

The Conservative party Chief Whip Simon Hart released a statement on Tuesday after the news broke of Matt signing up to the reality show. "Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect," he said.

Matt Hancock has been suspended as a Conservative MP

Matt's team told reporters that the former politician had "no plans" to return to frontline politics, therefore seized the opportunity to go into the jungle.

