Inside Strictly star Will Mellor's friendship with Death in Paradise's Ralf Little Will and Ralf have been firm friends ever since co-starring in Two Pints!

We are loving seeing Will Mellor on our screens on Strictly Come Dancing week after week, and we know that his close friend and Death in Paradise star Ralf Little is cheering him on from the side lines. Find out more about the pair's friendship here…

MORE: Strictly's Hamza Yassin's home is so off-grid he has to ferry essentials in

The pair have been good pals for years after meeting on the set of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps back in 2001, where Will played Gaz Wilkinson and Ralf portrayed Jonny Keogh. Speaking about the first time they met in their early 20s, Ralf previously explained: "We were invited to do a rehearsed reading of the pilot episode… I was introduced to you… and I have to say, you were dead friendly, like, 'Hey, how're you? I loved The Royale Family.'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf Little and Will Mellor podcast show

"I thought, 'He's sound.' About two minutes later, you're like this, fully fiddling around in your [expletive], then you said, 'Ey! Smell that!'" Laughing, Will replied: "I don’t know why I did that. I think it was the shock factor."

The pair met on the set of Two Pints of Lager

Ralf was full of praise for Will after he signed up for Strictly, writing: "The news is out! Old Snakehips @Mellor76 is on Strictly! Expect at least three dances to be set to Mustang Sally… @bbcstrictly Good luck pal!"

Will and Ralf have been firm friends since, and have their own podcast, Two Pints with Will & Ralf, and even took the podcast on tour in early 2022.

The pair now have a podcast

Chatting to HELLO! about his ideal guest star for Death in Paradise, Ralf admitted that he would love to do an episode with Will. He explained: "People keep on asking me if I can get Will Mellor on the show, because we do a podcast together, but it’s a little tricky because Will’s already been in it.

READ: All you need to know about Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin

MORE: Inside Strictly's Dianne Buswell's first London flat with Joe Sugg where they fell in love

Are you a fan of their podcast?

"Death in Paradise prides itself on not getting the same actors and giving different parts away. They’ve never ever repeated the same cast until one day they made an exception for me! So I'd love to try and get Will out because we’d have such a laugh but it may be a difficult sell to the producers - we'll see."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.